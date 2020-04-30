MIDDLSEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, most in seniors’ facilities, bringing the total to 402 in the region.

There was also one new death in the region, bringing that total to 37. The latest death was not connected to a long-term care or retirement home, where the death toll stands at 20.

Of the 402 cases, 115 are in seniors’ facilities - an increase of six in 24 hours - while 220 have been resolved, eight more than on Wednesday.

Southwestern Public Health actually reduced the total number of cases for Oxford and Elgin counties from 60 to 59 on Thursday.

There was no change in the number of resolved cases, 32, or the number of deaths, four.

There was one new case reported by Lambton Public Health on Thursday, bringing the total in the region to 182, with two more recoveries, bringing that number to 89.

No new deaths were reported.

In Huron and Perth counties, one new case, one new death and one new recovery were reported Thursday.

That brings the case total to 46, recoveries to 34 and deaths to five.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 80 cases in Grey-Bruce, with 39 recovered and no deaths. No new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours.

Across the province, the total number of deaths surpassed 1,000, while there were 459 new cases.