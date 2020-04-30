LONDON, ONT. -- An employee at the Oxford Street East Real Canadian Superstore has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the store, the worker has not been inside the facility at 825 Oxford St. E. since Sunday.

Company officials say the store has gone through a thorough deep-cleaning.

An email has been sent to customers notifying them of the situation.

"We are reaching out to the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store," says Catherine Thomas, senior director of external communication for the Superstore.

It has since reopened.

Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie confirmed the case and said the person who tested positive worked for two days while symptomatic.

He added that the person worked in the bakery department, and he recommends anyone who bought bread made in the store to discard it, despite the extremely low risk.

“The risk is very low, but it’s not zero. So we would ask that people who have that food to discard it. And if you happen to have eaten the food and also just bringing it home, there is a small risk of contact with coronavirus. Please do monitor yourself, you don’t need to seek testing.”

Earlier this month, another employee at the Real Canadian Superstore on Oxford Street West also tested positive for the virus.