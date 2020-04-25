MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- A worker at the Real Canadian Superstore in the Oakridge Mall has tested positive for COVID-19, store officials say.

The store is open as usual on Saturday, after "a thorough deep-clean and sanitization of the store."

The team member last worked at the store, at 1205 Oxford St. W, on Monday. There are no details on the worker's position.

In a statement, the store says it is in contact with public health officials to trace the worker's shifts and direct contacts and has asked exposed team members to self-isolate.

Customers who visited the store recently are also being notified,but anyone with questions is asked to contact the Middlesex-London Health Unit.