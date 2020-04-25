MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- There were four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Middlesex-London in the past 24 hours, three of which are tied to seniors' homes, according to health officials.

The new deaths bring the total in the region to 30, with half of that total being connected to long-term care and retirement homes, the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported Saturday.

There were also seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the area's total to 364, including 97 in seniors' facilities, while the total number of recovered cases climbed by five to 178.

No new cases were reported in Oxford and Elgin counties on Saturday, with Southwestern Public Health listing the total number of cases as holding at 54, with one more recovery bringing that total to 21 and four deaths previously reported deaths.

In Sarnia-Lambton, six more people had recovered from COVID-19 as of late Friday, bringing that total to 73 of the region's 165 cases. Only one new case was reported, and no new deaths to add to the 14 previously reported.

Huron Perth Public Health was reporting just one new case Saturday, bringing the total to 42, with five more recoveries, bringing that total to 30, and four deaths previously reported.

As of Friday afternoon, there were a total of 70 cases in Grey-Bruce, including 34 recovered cases and no deaths.

Across the province, there were 48 new deaths reported Saturday and 476 new COVID-19 cases.