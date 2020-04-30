LONDON, ONT. -- It's a program aimed at helping those in need during the pandemic. Launched a month ago by themomandcaregiver.com, 'Home Not Hungry' provides restaurant meals for 200 families every Thursday night.

"It's all done through the generosity of six restaurants in London," said Sabina Manji, the organizer of the program. "Some parents are struggling during COVID and losing their jobs and having a hard time feeding their children."

Manji says the families simply go online to register. She says at times in her life she too has struggled with food insecurity.

"This is near and dear to my heart," said Manji. "Some of these families would never be able to afford meals from these restaurants, so it really helps at this time."

So far, the restaurants involved include; Marshall's Pasta, Che Restobar, Currys & Grill, Dos Tacos, Thaifoon and London Wine Bar.

Maji hopes, “This is giving them a sense that they really matter."

For more information or to register, donate or volunteer visit themomandcaregiver.com.