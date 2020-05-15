WINGHAM, ONT -- Despite marinas, golf courses, and parks opening across Ontario this weekend, beaches in Grey and Bruce County will be off-limits.

The Grey-Bruce Health Unit has issued an order, closing all beaches in the two counties, indefinitely.

Ian Arra, is the Medical Officer of Health for Grey-Bruce.

“The risk of transmission might come from people who come for one-day visits, who want to go to the beach. So we might not have full control over everything, but if we close the beaches in Grey-Bruce, we might reduce the risk of transmission related to his sub-population of people, who come for one day visits,” says Arra.

Most of the beaches in Grey and Bruce County were already closed. The exception, was Kincardine, where exercise, dog-walking, and limited water sports were allowed.

Now, Kincardine beach, along with every other beach in Grey and Bruce County, including the ever-popular Sauble Beach, is entirely off-limits.

Most other beaches along the Lake Huron shoreline have been closed by local officials, including Grand Bend.

Grey-Bruce attracts as many as 2 million tourists each summer. Local officials, say they’ll be happy to accept those visitors, at some point, but it’s still too early.

There is no timetable for how long the beach closure will last in Grey-Bruce.