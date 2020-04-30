WINGHAM, ONT. -- Residents and staff at the Sepoy Manor Retirement Living Home in Lucknow can breath a little easier.

One resident at the home tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, or so officials thought. Subsequent testing for all 73 residents and staff came back negative Wednesday.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit says the initial result is likely a “false-positive”, so it has declared the outbreak at the Sepoy Manor over.

The news is not as rosy at Greenwood Court in Stratford, where another resident has succumbed to COVID-19. That brings the total to four of six COVID-19 positive Greenwood residents who have died from the virus.

Ten staff members at Greenwood Court have also tested positive.

Meanwhile, an outbreak at Maple View Long Term Care home in Owen Sound may soon be over.

Twenty-two of 29 residents, along with 15 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

But, it’s been several days since the last positive test, and almost everyone has recovered.

If there are no new cases at Maple View by Friday, its outbreak will be over as well.