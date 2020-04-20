WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Grey-Bruce Health Unit says 22 of 29 residents in the Mapleview Long-Term Care Home in Owen Sound have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fifteen members of the staff have also tested positive.

This is the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in Midwestern Ontario.

Of the 63 positive tests in Grey-Bruce as of Sunday afternoon, 42 live in Owen Sound, with 37 of those 42 in the Mapleview Long-Term Care Home.

Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra, says while the outbreak is very concerning, he’s happy to report that none of the residents or staff at Mapleview have died, or have needed to be hospitalized.

He says strict isolation and cleaning procedures have been implemented at Mapleview since the first positive test a few weeks ago.

There was a large spike in new cases reported in Grey-Bruce on Saturday - 14 new cases, all of them at Mapleview.