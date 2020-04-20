LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 323.

That total includes 80 cases in long-term care and retirement homes, where eight of the region's 22 deaths have also been reported.

That's two more deaths in the last 24 hours, while 138 cases have been resolved, which is unchanged since Sunday.

Lambton Public Health is reporting 145 cases on Monday, an increase of 13 cases, and one new death, bringing the total to 14.

The cases also include 50 recovered, while the region is dealing with outbreaks at two institutions.

As of Monday there have been 44 cases in Elgin and Oxford counties, according to Southwestern Public Health.

There have been a total of three deaths, 13 resolved cases and one institutional outbreak in the area.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting one new death and one new COVID-19 case Monday.

The latest death occurred at the Greenwood Court long-term care home in Stratford, where total of three people have died.

Province releases updated projections on COVID-19 spread

Ontario health officials now say the community spread of COVID-19 in Ontario appears to have peaked.

Earlier modelling predicted a peak in May, but officials said Monday restrictions including physical distancing have pushed the peak to now.

The latest modelling shows two types of outbreaks - community spread and long-term care spread - the latter of which seems to be growing.

They are also predicting there will be fewer than 20,000 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, much less than the previous forecast of 80,000.

- With files from the Canadian Press