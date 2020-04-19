LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases in the region, in the past 24 hours.

There are also three more deaths reported Sunday.

The number of cases in long-term care homes sits at 51.

The total regional case number is now 306, with 20 deaths and 138 resolved.

Lambton Public Health reported one new case Sunday, for a total of 132 and 48 cases are resolved. The death toll remains at 13.

Southwestern Public Health, which oversees Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, had two more cases Sunday for a total of 44. Twelve people have recovered.

Huron and Perth health officials say their total case count remains at 35, with nine people recovered.

Ontario has more than 10,578 reported cases and more than 553 deaths.