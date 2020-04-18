LONDON, ONT. -- While there were 24 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reports the number of new cases Saturday sits at 7.

That brings the total cases in the region to 282, including 133 resolved and 17 deaths.

The cases include 72 at area long-term care and retirement homes.

Southwestern Public Health officials says they have 42 cconfirmed cases, one more than Friday, with 12 resolved and three deceased.

Lambton Public Health reports the total number of cases stands at 131 on Saturday, while the death toll remains at 13.

Huron Perth officials say their total case count is 35 with 611 negative cases and 204 tests pending.

Ontario has surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 500 deaths.