LONDON, ONT. -- Due to the current crisis, hospitals in Grey Bruce will no longer be used as water sample drop off locations.

New locations are still accepting water samples including, Wiarton Foodland, Markdale Foodland, Kincardine Sobeys and the Grey Bruce Health Unit. Times and days vary.

Once dropped off, samples will be couriered to the London Public Health lab for testing.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit building in Owen Sound is continuing to act as a drop-off location.