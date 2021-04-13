LONDON, ONT. -- Police have charged a London man after a stolen SUV was involved in a crash in the downtown core Monday.

Just after 9 a.m., a woman left her Toyota RAV4 running in the 600-block of Queens Avenue.

Police say a suspect jumped in and took off with the vehicle but crashed five minutes later at the intersection of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East.

The suspect fled on foot but was arrested around 9:45 a.m. near Albert and Talbot.

A 44-year-old man has been charged and will appear in court on July 6.