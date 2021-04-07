MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A London man is facing charges after an alleged armed robbery at a variety store on Saturday.

The incident happened at Royal Variety in the apartment complex at 1136 Adelaide St. N. around 7 p.m.

Police say a man entered the store and produced a knife, demanding money from an employee and a physical altercation followed.

As a result, property in the store was damaged before the suspect fled with a quantity of cash.

Both the victim and the suspect suffered minor injuries, according to police, and the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

Investigators were soon able to determine the suspect got in a taxi in the area of Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North and got out in the 200 block of York Street, where he was arrested.

While being treated in hospital for his injuries, police say the man tried to escape but was stopped without incident.

A 33-year-old London man has now been charged with: armed robbery, escape lawful custody of a peace officer and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The suspect made his first court appearance on Tuesday.