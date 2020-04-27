WINGHAM, ONT. -- Two staff members at the troubled Brucelea Haven Long-Term Care Home in Walkerton have tested positive for COVID-19.

Jill Knowlton is managing director for Bruce County’s Long Term Care Homes says testing is ongoing Monday.

"Residents who have not already been tested will be tested today. Staff testing has also begun today. Results for residents who have been tested have been returned as negative.”

She says the county-run home, which was closed to admissions from Aug. 2019 to March 2020 due to inadequate care and staffing levels, has implemented strict cleaning and safety procedures.

She added that they are working with public health officials to complete “universal” testing of Brucelea Haven staff and residents.

Elsewhere, a resident at the Sepoy Manor Retirement Living home in Lucknow has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s just the second long-term care home in Grey-Bruce to report a COVID outbreak.

The other, Mapleview Home in Owen Sound, had 22 of their 29 residents test positive, and 15 of their staff.

Officials from the home say that all 22 residents are recovering, and all but one of the infected staff members have returned to work.

In Huron-Perth, there are now two long-term care homes that have reported outbreaks.

Greenwood Court in Stratford has six residents and eight staff who have tested positive. Three residents have died from the virus.

Another long-term care home outbreak has been declared at the Bluewater Rest Home in Zurich. It’s a single case in a resident. The resident has been isolated within the home.