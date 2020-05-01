MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- There were seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London on Friday, mainly in seniors’ facilities, and one new death.

The new cases bring the region’s total to 409 with 38 deaths. The number of resolved cases rose to 225, five more in the last 24 hours.

Of the totals, 121 cases have now been associated with long-term care or retirement homes, an increase of six in the last 24 hours.

The death, a woman in her 80s, was not related to a seniors’ facility. The death toll in those homes stands at 20.

However, a new outbreak was declared Thursday at the Kensington Village Retirement Home in London. An outbreak is declared if one case of COVID-19 is confirmed.

Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit, says while things are going in a positive direction, it’s imperative to maintain physical distancing measures.

“Coronavirus is getting into retirement homes and long-term care homes because it is still present in the community. It is not at all time to relax precautions.”

In Oxford and Elgin counties, the total number of cases held at 59 on Friday, including four deaths and 33 resolved, one more in the last 24 hours.

In Sarnia-Lambton there was one new case reported Friday, bringing the total in the region to 183. There was one more recovery, bringing that total to 90 and no change in the number of deaths, which stands at 14 for another day.

Huron Perth Public Health reported one new case Friday, for a total of 47. There were no additional deaths or recoveries in the last 24 hours, which old at five and 34 respectively.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 80 cases in Grey and Bruce counties, with 40 recovered and no deaths. No new cases have been reported there since Tuesday.

Across the province there were 421 new cases and 39 more deaths.