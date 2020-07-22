MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- OPP are looking for assistance to find a older model, green Chevrolet Silverado, wanted in connection with a homicide investigation on the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

Thirty-six-year-old Isaax Doxtator was found dead from a gunshot wound at a Clara Road property around 8:30 p.m. on July 13.

A 43-year-old Oneida Nation man, Harlo Cornelius, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

The pickup is also described as having large side mirrors and loose tires in the truck bed.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contacte the OPP at 911 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.