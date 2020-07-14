LONDON, ONT -- A 43-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a death at an Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation property.

Middlesex County OPP along with the Oneida Police Service launched a death investigation following a call to a Clara Road property around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say an adult male was found dead at the location. There are media reports that the investigation involves a shooting, however police have not confirmed that detail.

OPP Const. Kevin Howe explains, “Upon arrival police located a deceased male at the location and since that time as a result of the investigation police have arrested Harlo Cornelius, age 43 of the united Thames First Nations. We are in the early stages but we are encouraging anyone with information in regards to this investigation to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers where they can remain anonymous.”

Cornelius has been charged with first-degree murder in the case, and was being held in custody pending a future court date.

The investigation is ongoing, and the community is being warned to expect an increased presence of OPP and Oneida personnel in the area.