MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police are asking for public help to locate a pickup truck sought in connection with a homicide on the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

Middlesex OPP are looking for a green, older-model Chevrolet Silverado with large side mirrors. It is believed to have loose tires in the truck bed.

Provincial police and Oneida Police Service officers responded to a Clara Road property on Monday evening.

Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Doxtator was found dead as a result of a gunshot wound.

Harlo Cornelius, 43, of the Oneida Nation, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 911 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.