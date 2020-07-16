Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
OPP seek pickup connected to Oneida Nation homicide
The entrance to Oneida Nation of the Thames, southwest of London, Ont., is seen from Little Church Drive on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Jordyn Read / CTV News)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police are asking for public help to locate a pickup truck sought in connection with a homicide on the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.
Middlesex OPP are looking for a green, older-model Chevrolet Silverado with large side mirrors. It is believed to have loose tires in the truck bed.
Provincial police and Oneida Police Service officers responded to a Clara Road property on Monday evening.
Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Doxtator was found dead as a result of a gunshot wound.
Harlo Cornelius, 43, of the Oneida Nation, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 911 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
The investigation is ongoing.