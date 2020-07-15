LONDON, ONT. -- The man who was found dead at an Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation property has been identified as Isaac John Doxtator.

Middlesex County OPP and Oneida Police responded to a property on Clara Road on Monday evening after a man was found dead.

An obituary describes Doxtator as a 37-year-old father of three children and an Oneida Nation resident.

Harlo Cornelius, 43, also of the Oneida Nation, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death.

He was being held in custody pending a future court appearance.

The investigation into the death is ongoing and police have not released the cause of death or officially named the deceased.