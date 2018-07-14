

Oneida of the Thames First Nation, CTV London





The OPP have identified a second suspect in connection with an incident in which police say a vehicle was used to try and hit an officer.

Police say two suspects went to a residence on Townline Road in Oneida of the Thames First Nation and were involved in a verbal dispute with a man inside the home.

The two drove away and were intercepted by a marked OPP vehicle a short distance away.

Police say at that time there was an attempt to use the fleeing vehicle as a weapon against the officer.

Police say there was no collision and the officer was not injured.

A tracking dog was used to find the suspect vehicle soon after.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Isaac (Ike) Doxtator of Oneida of the Thames First Nation.

He’s described as an Indigenous male, 185 centimetres (6’) tall and 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Doxtator is facing the following charges

• Criminal Harassment

• Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle

• Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000