

Scott Miller, CTV London





Dwayne Hammond has pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Nolan Panchyshyn.

Panchyshyn, a 20-year-old Southampton resident, was reported missing in Dec. 2017.

His body was found on a property near Dornoch, Ont. in March 2018.

Hammond had been charged with second-degree murder, indignity to a body and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

However, the murder charge was dropped in March.

Hammond was sentenced to five years in prison, but will serve three-and-a-half-years after having already spent 12 months behind bars and receiving credit for an additional six months.

Also charged in the case is 21-year-old David Beattie, who is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to a body.

His court case is expected to begin later this year.

The details of the case are cannot be released as they are under a court-ordered publication ban.