Provincial police are hoping the public will have some tips over the disappearance of a missing Southampton man.

Nolan Panchyshyn, 20, has been missing since Dec. 20.

He is described as a white male, 6'1", medium build, hazel eyes and short brown hair.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Saugeen Shores Police Service (519) 832-2500 or call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.