

Reta Ismail, CTV London





Adessa Grace Ismail was born August 24th at 3:05 am. As I sit here writing this final blog entry, I am reminded of how long this journey has actually felt. Pregnancy only lasts nine months, but for women who’ve suffered a loss, or have had a hard time conceiving, it always seems much longer.

To finally be able to hold our healthy baby girl in our arms felt like a huge relief. We feel extremely blessed to have been able to welcome our baby girl into this world.

The staff at London Health Sciences Center was truly amazing. I was fortunate enough to go into labour the night my OB-GYN Dr. de Vrijer was on-call. She has been tremendously supportive through my pregnancy and I felt like I was in great hands the entire time. The nurses were very kind and made me feel comfortable before and after my labour.

I was able to see a lactation consultant prior to leaving the hospital, and that was a great help with the initial process of breastfeeding. I’ve also been able to get one of the wonderful nurses from the London Health Unit come to our home for help with breastfeeding since it’s been a bit of a challenge. I am so glad this service is available as I have found the support tremendously helpful.

It’s been three weeks since we brought our darling daughter home. I won’t sugar coat how big of an adjustment this time has been. The nights are hard, and the days are long, but I wouldn’t change a thing. We’ve been fortunate enough to have friends and family visit, bringing food, gifts and their lovely company.

Our son Nero has been absolutely wonderful with his younger sister. He turned five - just five days before she was born. He’s been extremely helpful and loving. I have felt a bit of mom guilt not being able to give him all the attention that he is used to, but luckily we have had a lot of family around helping and playing with Nero to make sure he doesn’t feel forgotten or jealous of his new sibling.

Adjusting to life with a newborn always comes with challenges. I am exclusively nursing so the first few weeks have been a bit of a rollercoaster ride, but definitely easier the second time around. I am in a different place in my life than where I was when I had my son. I know how precious time is, and how quickly it moves. I was very overwhelmed with my first born, so I didn’t appreciate every milestone as it happened. Before I knew it, he was starting school.

I look back at this time last year, when Nero was heading to Junior Kindergarten. I was an emotional wreck. This year, it’s a completely different feeling. I am proud of Nero for being brave and excited that he’s back in school. To be honest, it gives me one-on-one time with Adessa and that is also important.

I want to thank you for following my journey. When I posted my first blog, I had a tremendous outpouring of support from our viewers, friends, family and complete strangers. I know first hand how difficult it is for women to go through a pregnancy loss, or to get pregnant.

I hope my story has helped you in some way relate to someone who has been through it and knows that emotional and physical side of this experience. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.