OPP identify accused and victim in Chatsworth death
Nolan Panchyshyn
CTV London
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 12:58PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 23, 2018 3:23PM EDT
OPP have identified the suspects and the victim of an alleged murder in Grey County.
On March 17, OPP were continuing a missing person investigation by searching a property near the village of Dornoch.
The body of Nolan Panchyshyn, 20, of Southampton was discovered.
Dwayne Hammond, 46, of Holland Township has been charged with:
• Second degree murder
• Indignity to a dead body
• Possession of a weapon while prohibited
David Beattie, 22, has been charged with:
• Indignity to a dead body
• Fail to comply with probation
Both men are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
OPP want to speak with anyone who may have information.