Crash in south London sees police close Glanworth Road

Local police are investigating a serious crash in south London earlier tonight involving a motor-bike.

The scene at Glanworth Drive and Bradish Road, in the village of Glanworth saw a Kawasaki motorbike parked along the side of Glanworth, with an area cordoned off with traffic cones, a pickup truck was also seen parked at the scene.

Glanworth has been closed in both directions at that intersection for several hours. Reports say the crash happened just before seven tonight, currently there’s no word from police on injuries.