LONDON
London

    • Crash in south London sees police close Glanworth Road

    (Lisa Clifford/CTV News London) (Lisa Clifford/CTV News London)
    Share

    Local police are investigating a serious crash in south London earlier tonight involving a motor-bike.

    The scene at Glanworth Drive and Bradish Road, in the village of Glanworth saw a Kawasaki motorbike parked along the side of Glanworth, with an area cordoned off with traffic cones, a pickup truck was also seen parked at the scene.

    Glanworth has been closed in both directions at that intersection for several hours. Reports say the crash happened just before seven tonight, currently there’s no word from police on injuries.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News