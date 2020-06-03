MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The company proposing a major new landfill in the Township of Zorra resumed public consultations on Wednesday - but in a different format.

Walker Environmental says it is resuming efforts to gather community input on a draft environmental assessment (EA) now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased somewhat.

However, digital methods are now being used for the consultations, which will run from June 3 to Aug. 28.

The draft EA, released in March, says the proposed mega-dump would not affect water quality and would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by keeping waste from being trucked to Michigan.

The community is now asked to use a variety of options for providing feedback including:

speaking with a representative by phone at 1-855-392-5537

submitting comments or questions by email at info@walkerea.com

An online open house will be held from 6-7:15 p.m. on June 17, where representatives will discuss the draft EA and answer questions. Details and registration information can be found here.