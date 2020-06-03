Advertisement
Public consultations for proposed Oxford County landfill resume
The area highlighted in green on the map shows the landfill in Zorra Township, Ont. proposed by Walker Environmental.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The company proposing a major new landfill in the Township of Zorra resumed public consultations on Wednesday - but in a different format.
Walker Environmental says it is resuming efforts to gather community input on a draft environmental assessment (EA) now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased somewhat.
However, digital methods are now being used for the consultations, which will run from June 3 to Aug. 28.
The draft EA, released in March, says the proposed mega-dump would not affect water quality and would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by keeping waste from being trucked to Michigan.
The community is now asked to use a variety of options for providing feedback including:
- speaking with a representative by phone at 1-855-392-5537
- submitting comments or questions by email at info@walkerea.com
An online open house will be held from 6-7:15 p.m. on June 17, where representatives will discuss the draft EA and answer questions. Details and registration information can be found here.