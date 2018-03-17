

CTV London





OPP continue to search for a man missing since December.

The OPP West Region Crime Unit along with the Saugeen Shores Police Service are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 20-year-old Nolan Panchyshyn of Southampton.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing.

There was significant police activity Thursday near Dornoch in Grey County as OPP on the ground and using unmanned aerial surveillance continued the search for Panchyshyn.

Police did not say what led them there.

Panchyshyn was reported missing on December 20.

He is a white male, 6-foot-1, with a medium build, hazel eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts or has seen him is asked to contact the Saugeen Shores Police Service (519) 832-2500 or call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OPP say any information of any kind, no matter how small, may assist in the investigation.