LONDON, ONT. -- Residents living on or near Lake Erie should take extra precautions, as flood watches have been issued by several local conservation authorities.

High winds are expected to increase Sunday evening into Monday.

Gusts could reach up to 90 km/h.

Waves could reach up to four metres in height.

In addition, some weather forecast models are calling anywhere from 15 to 25 mm of rain into Monday.

Norfolk County is urging anyone who doesn’t have to be along the shore Monday to leave the area.

Flooding is expected to impact a number of communities, including Port Dover, Turkey Point, Long Point and Port Rowan.

People who don’t leave risk the threat of being stranded when area roads become impassable.

Residents and animals should stay away from all bodies of water.

These watches will remain in effect until Wednesday.