LONDON
London

    No injuries in early morning south-end house fire

    London Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1133 Southdale Rd. E. early in the morning on June 16, 2024.
    London fire crews were busy in the early morning hours Sunday dealing with a townhouse fire.

    A 9-1-1 call came in just after 4 a.m., and crews quickly arrived on scene to a vacant unit at 1133 Southdale Rd. E.

    Firefighters were able to quickly knockdown the blaze and complete searches of the house while monitoring air quality and ventilation, all within 20 minutes of their arrival, according to officials.

    No injuries were reported.

    Details on the cause of the fire and a damage estimate are not yet available.

