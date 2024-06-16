LONDON
London

    • Experts are anticipating an extreme heat event this week

    This is a CTV News London viewer submitted photo. (Source: Michael Boucher) This is a CTV News London viewer submitted photo. (Source: Michael Boucher)
    Midwestern Ontario is forecasted to experience four consecutive days of high temperatures.

    Environment Canada has issued an Extended Heat Warning.

    The MLHU is warning everyone to be prepared and take precautions to be safe.

    Extended Heat Warnings are issued when one or more of the following criteria are met:

    • A forecast calls for a daytime high of 31°C or higher and a forecast low of 20°C or higher for three consecutive days or longer
    • A forecast calls for a Humidex of 40 or higher for three consecutive days or longer
    • Forecasters anticipate that actual temperatures and humidex values in London and Middlesex County will reach the thresholds noted above.

    The Health Unit will provide an update when it becomes available. For more information on steps to stay cool and hydrated, visit the MLHU website.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 33. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.

    Monday night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 34.

    Wednesday: Cloudy. High 33.

    Thursday: Sunny. High 33.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

