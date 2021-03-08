LONDON, ONT. -- With spring just around the corner, 100 Kellogg Lane is preparing to host a Spring Market in April.

The market follows on the heels of a wildly successful Merry Market, which drew many people in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

“No matter what you're searching for, a unique one-of-a-kind gift for Mother's Day, treating yourself, or an outing to walk about and smell the fresh spring air, there's something for everyone at The Spring Market,” said Angela Rivard, Spring Market manager, in a statement.

The Spring Market allows guests to visit over 80 vendors, enjoy drinks and food, and explore more of the property including new access to an outdoor area where guests can enjoy the Courtyard.

The new home of the Medical Hall of Fame exhibit and London Children's Museum in the Atrium will also be open for families to enjoy.

With installations including the 'umbrella ceiling,' flowers and life-sized Italian crepe paper peonies, guests are invited to take 'selfies' while visiting the Market.

The Spring Market will be open at 100 Kellogg Lane on April 8-11, 15-18 and 22-25:

Thursdays/Fridays: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sundays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Complimentary parking will be available. An all-weekend access bracelet pass costs $5/person while children 12 years of age and under will be admitted for free.

All COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.