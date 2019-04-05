

Police and the Middlesex-London Health Unit have issued another warning after suspected drug overdoses killed six people in the last five days.

London police Chief John Pare said in a statement, “Five men have died since March 30, including two yesterday...It is truly alarming so I am pleading with those who use drugs to be careful, and with family and friends of those who may use to talk to them about safety planning.”

Officials say one man died on March 30, two on March 31 and two on April 4.

An investigation into the cause of death continues, but all are suspected to be overdoses and at least three are believed to involve the use of fentanyl.

Pare says while they don't usually release information about overdoses, the number of deaths has prompted concern.

Another warning was issued by the MLHU and police on Tuesday following a spike in overdoses.

Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health and CEO with the MLHU, said in a release, “It pains me having to keep talking about this ongoing tragedy...Please seek help for yourself or your loved ones. There are options for treatment no matter where you are in your journey, from supervised consumption to suboxone.”

Free naloxone kits, which temporarily reverse overdoses, are available for free from the health unit and local pharmacies.

Mayor reacts

London Mayor Ed Holder released a statement Friday afternoon offering his sympathies to the families and friends of those who died.

He said, “I am alarmed and saddened by these deaths, as all Londoners should be, and I want to extend my deepest condolences to those who knew and loved these men.”

He added that it is a reminder of how much still needs to be done to find solutions to opioid-related addiction.