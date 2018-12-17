

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





Senior staff with the Thames Valley District School Board met Monday afternoon to talk about the potential impact of cuts to education program grants across the board.

Notices from the Ontario government came out late Friday, after many senior staff had left for the weekend, that $25 million has been slashed from the Education Program - Other fund, impacting school boards across the province.

The public board is expected to issue a statement Monday afternoon.

The London District Catholic School Board is also scrambling to find out what the cuts mean, and which of its programs will be affected.

Many programs are already up and running for the year. The programs include extra tutoring and help with literacy.

The late Friday announcement comes just one week before schools close for the Christmas break.