LONDON, ONT. -- With spring-like temperatures this weekend, thoughts of gardening may come to mind – but when is a good time to start?

It may not be easy to know when to start planting, especially if you're new at gardening. Seed packets have information about frost dates, but Mother Nature may have plans of her own.

According to Heeman's website, the last frost here in Ontario is usually around first few weeks of May.

With that in mind, March is a good time to start planting anything indoors that needs to grow for six to eight weeks before planting outdoors.

A good start are peppers, so long as they're kept near a bright window to keep them warm.

Tomatoes can start mid to late March, but make sure to check what type you're planting. Although they don't need light to germinate, they will need to be put by a window when you see them start to sprout.

Looking to plant broccoli, cauliflower, or celery seeds? As these plants take longer to mature, start growing these indoors in April so they'll be ready to pick before the frost in the fall.

According to Heeman's, April is also a great time for starting cucumber and zucchini. Lettuce, spinach, and kale can do well in cooler temperatures, but April is the time to start these plants indoors as well.

Although May feels far away right now, that is when beets, carrots, parsnips, radish, turnips, onions, and potatoes are ready to plant.

Heeman's website has a seeding calendar for London to help you with all your planting needs.

There still may be snow on the ground, but it is a great time to get planning.