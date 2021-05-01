LONDON, ONT -- Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) issues flood watch for Lake Erie Shoreline, Saturday morning.

A strong wind warning is also in effect for Western Lake Erie.

LTVCA says forcasted winds will rise throughout the day and that sustained wind speeds above 35 km/hr will be reached this evening. Peak sustained wind speeds this evening or overnight could range from 35 to 45 km/hr.

LTVCA said that strong southwest winds are to be expected this evening lasting through Sunday morning.

There is a risk of shoreline damage and erosion along the shoreline including the high bluffs with a risk of flooding along Lake Erie shore drive.

There is also some risk to other low-lying shoreline areas in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County.

"People should take extra caution and avoid the shoreline should conditions get rough. The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery. There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water which could be thrown onto the shore. Standing water can also present unseen hazards. Children and animals should be kept away from the water," LTVCA members said in a release.