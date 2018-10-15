

No one was injured after a fire broke out at pizzeria in south-west London.

Fire crews were called to Jake’s Pizza and Donair on Wharncliffe Road around 11 p.m. Sunday after bystanders noticed smoke in the building.

The business had closed for the night therefore no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Firefighters arrived to find the building filled with smoke due to a fire in the basement storage area.

Total damages are set at $100,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.