TVDSB makes decision to close schools due to weather

In addition to Monday morning's bus cancellations, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has now decided to close a number of schools.

Accorcing to a statement from the school board, "In support of Thames Valley’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all staff and students the following Thames Valley schools will be closed today due to inclement weather..."

North Middlesex District High School

East Williams Memorial Public School

McGillivray Central Public School

Parkhill-West Williams Public School

Wilberforce Public School

The board also said students will be able to access independent learning activities from their classroom's digital platform.

"The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority and decisions related to school closures are not made lightly," read the statement.