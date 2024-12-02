LONDON
London

    • TVDSB makes decision to close schools due to weather

    (Source: TVDSB) (Source: TVDSB)
    Share

    In addition to Monday morning's bus cancellations, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has now decided to close a number of schools.

    Accorcing to a statement from the school board, "In support of Thames Valley’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all staff and students the following Thames Valley schools will be closed today due to inclement weather..."

    • North Middlesex District High School
    • East Williams Memorial Public School
    • McGillivray Central Public School
    • Parkhill-West Williams Public School
    • Wilberforce Public School

    The board also said students will be able to access independent learning activities from their classroom's digital platform.

    "The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority and decisions related to school closures are not made lightly," read the statement.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News