School bus cancellations and more snow on the way

A snowsquall warning is in effect for southern Ontario, stretching from London-Middlesex, parts of Oxford County, Lambton County, Huron-Perth, including Goderich and Stratford, through to Kincardine, Saugeen Shores, Owen Sound, Barrie and Collingwood.

According to Environment Canda, intense snow squalls are moving through Tuesday morning with snowfall accumulations upwards of 50cm.

"Northwesterly flow off Lake Huron will continue to result in intense snow squalls over the next couple days. As is common with snow squalls, snowfall amounts will be highly variable," said Environment Canada.

Areas closer to Lake Huron could exceed 50cm by Tuesday morning with peak snowfall rates of five to 10 cm per hour.

Poor to zero visibility is expected at times with power outages also possible because of the heavy, wet snow.

Bus cancellations

All school purpose vehicles for TVDSB and LDCSB are cancelled for the entire day

All transportation for Huron-Perth Student Transportation Services is cancelled

Shared School Services Transportation has cancelled buses for the day

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Local snow squalls and flurries. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Local amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.

Monday Night: Local snow squalls and flurries. Local amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 this evening.

Tuesday: Local snow squalls and flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Periods of snow. Windy. High minus 1.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or snow squalls. Blowing snow. Windy. High minus 3.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.