    Sarnia man charged in stabbing death of another man

    Sarnia police say one person has died after a stabbing at a rooming house on Queen Street. Dec. 1, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police) Sarnia police say one person has died after a stabbing at a rooming house on Queen Street. Dec. 1, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)
    A 36 year old from Sarnia has been charged after a stabbing death over the weekend.

    Just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a rooming house 194 Queen Street where two residents were involved in a physical fight wile in the kitchen.

    According to police, one resident got a knife and stabbed the other multiple times, killing him.

    The crime scene is being held while investigators use a search warrant and process the scene. 

    Crossley Hunter, 36, from Sarnia has been charged with second-degree murder.

