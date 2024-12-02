Sarnia man charged in stabbing death of another man

A 36 year old from Sarnia has been charged after a stabbing death over the weekend.

Just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a rooming house 194 Queen Street where two residents were involved in a physical fight wile in the kitchen.

According to police, one resident got a knife and stabbed the other multiple times, killing him.

The crime scene is being held while investigators use a search warrant and process the scene.

Crossley Hunter, 36, from Sarnia has been charged with second-degree murder.