LONDON
    • Arrest and charges after suspicious fire on Wortley Road

    Fire crews on scene of an overnight incident in Wortley Village in London, Ont. on Nov. 28, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X) Fire crews on scene of an overnight incident in Wortley Village in London, Ont. on Nov. 28, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X)
    A London man has been arrested and charged after a $2-million fire in Wortley Village.

    A 75-year-old man has been charged with arson causing damage to property and arson with disregard for human life.

    Fire broke out on the northeast corner of Wortley Road and Bruce Street at around 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 28.

    At the time of the fire, it was reported that two people who rent apartments in the building escaped without injury and were being helped by the Red Cross.

    The three businesses on the ground floor will need to wait for a report from structural engineers to find out when or if they can return.

