LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have closed a portion of Hawkins Line near Tillsonburg due to a barn fire.

Emergency services responded to the fire about 5 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters from Southwest Oxford Fire, Tillsonburg and Bayham Fire, across multiple counties, are all assisting at the scene.

Hawkins Road is closed between Culloden Line and Dereham Line.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.