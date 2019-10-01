Featured
Active fire closes roadway north of Blyth, Ont.
Crews work at the scene of a shed fire near Blyth, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 1:23PM EDT
Firefighters from three Huron County departments remain on scene of shed and barn fire near Blyth, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.
The fire is under control, but has closed a section of Blyth Road between Auburn and Blyth to allow water tankers to safely access the scene.
No injuries have been reported, and the fire is not considered suspicious.