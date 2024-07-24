LONDON
London

    • Speeding in a construction zone will cost you: OPP

    OPP in Oxford County stopped a speeding driver in a construction zone on July 23, 2024. (Source: OPP) OPP in Oxford County stopped a speeding driver in a construction zone on July 23, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    OPP are warning drivers that speeding in a construction zone will cost you.

    Officers on patrol in Oxford County stopped a vehicle going 154 km/h in a posted 80km/hr construction zone.

    Police are reminding drivers that construction zones often have workers nearby.

    The driver of this vehicle had their license suspended and vehicle impounded. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News