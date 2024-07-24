More teeth for renovictions by-law - but no help for tenants already fighting N13 evictions

City council moved a step closer to clamping down on unethical evictions in London—but the by-law offers no hope to those already facing eviction.

Dozens of tenants attended city hall to watch council discuss feedback received to date about the draft version of a proposed renovictions by-law.

Coun. David Ferreira suggested the half-million dollar price tag to administrate and enforce a renovictions by-law is cost effective compared to the alternative.

"This keep people from becoming homeless. This keeps people in their house,” Ferreira told his colleagues.

Renoviction is a term that describes the unethical use of N13 Notices by landlords to evict low-income tenants from their rental units on the pretense of doing extensive renovations, only to instead hike the rent.

Council backed a recommendation by civic administration to include the following requirements in a draft licensing by-law aimed at landlords who issue N13 Notices:

obtain a $400 Rental Unit Repair License from city hall for each unit

obtain a professional opinion that each unit must be vacated during the renovation

provide impacted tenants with an information package explaining their rights after receiving an N13

In addition, a majority of council (8-7) also supported directing staff to consider requiring landlords provide alternative accommodations for displaced tenants during a renovation.

A similar requirement is included in the City of Hamilton’s by-law, and was a focus of lobbying efforts by tenants’ advocacy group London ACORN.

“We have to be careful that we don't infringe on the good landlords,” warned Coun. Peter Cuddy. “That we don't hurt them while we're trying to control those that want to be punitive to our tenants-- to our citizens"

However, a request to investigate if London’s proposed by-law could be made retroactive was shot down by a 3-12 vote over legal concerns.

A disappointed gasp was audible from residents of the Webster Street Apartments who were sitting in the gallery hoping for protection under the proposed licensing.

Many of those tenants are fighting N13 Notices that they received after the building was purchased by new owners.

Based on council’s decisions, city staff anticipate that an amendment to the Business Licensing by-law will be presented at a Community and Protective Services Committee Meeting this fall before a final decision is made by council.