LONDON, Ont. - A fire at a pig farm east of Kincardine, Ont. has killed more than 1,500 pigs and led to $1.5 million in losses.

South Bruce OPP along with fire crews from Kincardine, Ripley and Tiverton were called to the scene on Highway 9 near Bruce Road 7 shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Kincardine Fire Tweeted that they continued to douse hotspots into Tuesday morning.

Police say the barn fire caused significant losses, including killing an estimated 1,500 to 1,700 pigs.

The barn was destroyed, with total damage and losses estimated at around $1.5 million.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious, but the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.