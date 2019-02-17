Featured
Fire causes $80,000 in damage to Wallaceburg home
Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV London
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 2:39PM EST
Damage is estimated at $80,000 after fire ripped through a Gordon Street home in Wallaceburg Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to 1590 Gordon St. shortly after 7 p.m.
The fire was contained to an upper bedroom.
The fire was put out quickly.
Chatham-Kent fire officials say $400,000 worth of property was saved.
The cause has been ruled accidental and no one was hurt.