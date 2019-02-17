

CTV London





Damage is estimated at $80,000 after fire ripped through a Gordon Street home in Wallaceburg Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to 1590 Gordon St. shortly after 7 p.m.

The fire was contained to an upper bedroom.

The fire was put out quickly.

Chatham-Kent fire officials say $400,000 worth of property was saved.

The cause has been ruled accidental and no one was hurt.