Eastbound Highway 401open again following collision near Dutton, Ont.
Published Monday, May 17, 2021 5:05PM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 17, 2021 9:09PM EDT
File image.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed Monday afternoon due to a crash.
The highway was shut down from Graham Road to Currie Road following a collision around 4 p.m. It reopened before 9 p.m.
No details of the crash have been released.
Cleared: #Closure #WestLorne #HWY401 East Graham Rd / Elgin County Road 76 - Eastbound Service Centre - Dutton, all lanes have reopened. #ONHwys— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) May 18, 2021