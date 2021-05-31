LONDON, ONT. -- A London woman is facing multiple charges after she was allegedly found with roughly $15,000 in illicit drugs following a traffic stop in Sarnia, Ont.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday officers received a traffic complaint of an erratic driver in the area of Indian Road and Exmouth Street in Sarnia.

Police located the suspect vehicle along with the driver a short time later.

The driver appeared impaired to officers and was placed under arrest.

A search of the woman found several grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and some LSD.

The woman also had a warrant for her arrest for breach of probation. Her license was also suspended.

The 34-year-opld is facing one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drugs, two counts of possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a Schedule II Substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of driving while under suspension (Highway Traffic Act of Ontario).