MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Oxford County OPP have laid charges in connection with a collision last month on Highway 2 that left two people dead.

John Thomas, 71, and his wife Patricia Thomas, 68, died after their SUV collided with a truck in Zorra Township on the afternoon of Aug. 28.

Both vehicles were eastbound at the time of the crash. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Following an investigation, the 27-year-old Woodstock man driving the truck has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death.

He is scheduled for a future court appearance.